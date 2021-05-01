PNP reports 123 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel contracted COVID-19.
According to Philippine National Police data, the additional 123 cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 20269.
Of these, 1678 were active.
Over 100, or 167, more recoveries also pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 18535,
No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 56.
The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier, the PNP announced PNP Chief Debold Sinas was among those who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
He has since recovered.
The PNP also recently opened its third quarantine facility for COVID-19-hit PNP personnel in Camp Crame.