PNP reports 123 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel contracted COVID-19.

According to Philippine National Police data, the additional 123 cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 20269.

Of these, 1678 were active.

Over 100, or 167, more recoveries also pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 18535,

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 56.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the PNP announced PNP Chief Debold Sinas was among those who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

He has since recovered.

The PNP also recently opened its third quarantine facility for COVID-19-hit PNP personnel in Camp Crame.