PNP reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel rose to 42,274 on Saturday, Jan. 1.

According to the Philippine National Police, this was after 12 additional cases were reported, the first double-digit figure reported in recent weeks.

Of the total cases, 39 were active.

With the additional recovery, the total PNP COVID-19 recoveries are now at 42110.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 12.

Earlier, the Department of Health warned of the possibility of a “high exponential growth” of COVID-19 cases, following the possibility of an Omicron COVID-19 transmission locally and the “continued decreased adherence” to the minimum public health standards.

The Philippines has so far reported 14 Omicron variant cases, three of which were local cases.

Of the three local cases, two were from Bicol, a 27-year-old female who tested positive on Dec. 14 and a 46-year-old female who tested positive on Dec. 15.

The remaining case was a 42-year-old male from Metro Manila who tested positive on Dec. 3.