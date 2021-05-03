PNP reports 118 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

Recent Philippine National Police data showed the additional 118 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 20509.

Of these, 1677 were active.

Over 100, or 110, more recoveries also pushed the recovery total to 18776.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 56.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the PNP said PNP Chief Debold Sinas were among those who tested positive for COVID-19.

He has since recovered.

Sinas has urged police personnel to seek urgent medical attention if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

Only recently, the PNP opened its third quarantine facility for PNP COVID-19 patients.