PNP reports 118 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel.
The Philippine National Police said the additional 118 cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 39,224.
Of these, 2,231 were active.
Recoveries rose to 36,877 with the addition of 166 recoveries.
The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 116, with no additional deaths reported.
The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PNP has said over 50 percent of its police force has been fully vaccinated.
PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in June.