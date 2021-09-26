PNP reports 118 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 118 cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 39,224.

Of these, 2,231 were active.

Recoveries rose to 36,877 with the addition of 166 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 116, with no additional deaths reported.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has said over 50 percent of its police force has been fully vaccinated.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in June.