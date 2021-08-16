PNP reports 106 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 106 cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 32464.

Of these, 1970 were active.

Recoveries rose to 30402 including the additional 93 recoveries.

One additional death pushed the PNP COVID-19 death toll 92.

Earlier, the PNP confirmed three Delta variant cases among their ranks.

The country’s COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing, with policemen still being inoculated as part of the A4 category.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said uniformed personnel–the military and the police–should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.