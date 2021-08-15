PNP confirms 3 Delta variant cases among police personnel

(Eagle News) — Three Delta variant cases have been found among police personnel.

According to the Philippine National Police, the PNP Health Service was monitoring their condition and conducting contact tracing to identify close contacts.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar ordered police commanders to ensure the cleanliness and orderliness of their police stations to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in general.

He urged those fully vaccinated to continue following safety protocols, noting that it was not a reason to be complacent.

According to PNP data, 131 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel, pushing the total detected cases to 32364.

Of these, the PNP said 1959 were active.

Recoveries rose to 30314 including the 80 additional ones.

Two additional deaths pushed the total PNP COVID-19 death toll to 91.

The COVID-19 vaccination of police personnel is ongoing.

Policemen, who are among the country’s frontliners, are under the A4 category of prioritization.