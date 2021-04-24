PNP reports 103 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

Recent Philippine National Police data showed the additional 103 COVID-19 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 19,398.

Of these, 2053 were active.

Over 100, or 183, additional recoveries also pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 17293.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 52.

Earlier, the PNP said among those who tested positive for COVID-19 was PNP Chief Debold Sinas.

Sinas has apparently recovered, as he has been seen making the rounds in pictures released by the PNP Public Information Office.

The police are among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive that kicked off in March.

So far, among those being inoculated are medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities.