PNP: Primary suspect in 2009 killing of then-Sulu provincial police director arrested

(Eagle News) — A primary suspect in the 2009 killing of the then-provincial police director of Sulu has been arrested, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Ban Sali Ubbie, believed to be also behind the deaths of three of Senior Supt. Julasirim Kasim’s men in Maimbung, Sulu, was nabbed by authorities in Barangay Arena Blanco over the weekend.

Ubbie, according to the PNP, is the subject of several warrants.

The PNP said he is an Abu Sayyaf member working under ASG sub-leaders Albader Parad and Majan Sahidjuan, who the police said were also involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, robbery, and “other forms of terroristic atrocities in the Sulu province.”

Ubbie is also believed to be behind robberies in Maimbung and illegal drug activities in Zamboanga City, and is facing charges in relation to Republic Act 10591 or the Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition, murder, and three counts of frustrated murder, the PNP added.

Recovered during a search were one M1911 caliber 45 pistol; 2 M1991 A1 caliber 45 pistols; One ARMSCOR caliber 38 revolver, among other things.

“He is a very notorious individual with multiple criminal cases. His arrest is a major accomplishment in our fight against lawlessness,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said.