PNP: P4.76 million worth of shabu seized in Tawi-Tawi buy-bust; 3 arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P4.76 million worth of shabu in Tawi-Tawi, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested during the joint Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency buy-bust operation in Bongao on Wednesday were Hassan Anggie Hawaan, 30; Mannan Nusuri Muhadi, 48; and Mudzna Anggie Hawaan, 42.

Apart from the fourteen packs of shabu weighing more or less 700 grams, the PNP said identification cards and two cellular phones were seized from the suspects.

The suspects are detained at the Bongao Municipal Police Station and are facing criminal charges.

“The campaign against illegal drugs is an all-out, relentless battle that we intend to win. Peddlers, syndicates and even those selling so-called party drugs will be put behind bars,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.