PNP: Over P2 million worth of shabu seized from ambulance driver, two others in Cebu buy-bust

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P2 million worth of illegal drugs from an ambulance driver and two others in a buy-bust operation in Cebu on New Year’s eve.

The Philippine National Police said Rodney Delfino, 43, a barangay ambulance driver of Poblacion Talisay City; Edgar Quiachon, 28; and Jamel Tabasa 26, were arrested by PNP-Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 6 operatives after they transacted with a police poseur-buyer on Thursday in the same barangay in Talisay.

Seized were 325 grams of shabu worth P2.2-million, the PNP said.

Citing reports from PNP-DEG Director, Police Brigadier General Ronald Lee, Sinas said Delfino was one of many “bodegeros” of arrested drug suspect Wesley Chua.

Chua was arrested with P10.4-million of shabu in February 2020 and has since been committed to the Cebu City Jail.

Sinas said Chua is believed to be still operating his drug network through Delfino, who operates in the areas of Metro Cebu and nearby areas of Naga, Minglanilla and San Fernando.

Proceeds of Delfino’s drug activities are remitted through an account with a commercial bank, Sinas said.