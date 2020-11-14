PNP: Over 300,000 individuals affected by “Rolly” in evacuation centers

(Eagle News)–Over 300,000 individuals affected by Typhoon “Ulysses” remain in evacuation centers, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP said the 351,476 individuals are in 12,707 evacuation centers in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and the National Capital Region as of Friday, 3 p.m.

The PNP said police rapid response teams rescued 104,857 individuals which include infants and elders in 2,123 separated search and rescue operations.

So far, it said nearly 1000 police personnel l are manning the evacuation centers.

Over 6,869 personnel have been deployed for search and rescue operations in affected areas, while 11,410 SAR personnel are on standby mode for possible deployment and focused operations.

PNP Chief Debold Sinas also put 7,690 personnel in Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) for rapid deployment with another reserve force of 1,129 personnel deployed as an additional force in search and rescue and patrol operations efforts.

The PNP said so far, there are 710 flooded areas, 1,435 areas without electricity, and 159 areas without telecommunication services.