PNP: Over 1,000 cops deployed to assist in relief, rescue operations for persons displaced by extreme weather conditions

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has deployed over 1,000 policemen to assist in relief operations for persons displaced by extreme weather conditions in Cordillera, Central Luzon and MIMAROPA.

The PNP said apart from the 1,064 PNP personnel sent to 132 evacuation centers across Luzon, also deployed to five Luzon regions where emergency situations have been reported were 539 police search and rescue (SAR) personnel.

The PNP said on standby are 6,366 police (SAR) personnel and 2,129 Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF).

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar directed PNP national and regional units with disaster response capability to closely coordinate with local Disaster Risk Reduction Management officials.

He also instructed the PNP Highway Patrol Group to field mobile units to assist motorists along national highways in navigating through detour routes to avoid road hazards.

On Sunday, July 25, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the southwest monsoon will continue to affect the Philippines.