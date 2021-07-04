PNP logs 80 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Eighty more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 28293.

Of these, 1716 were active.

Recoveries, meanwhile, rose to 26502 including the additional 82 ones.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 75, with no additional deaths reported.

The country’s COVID-19 vaccination program is ongoing, with members of the A1 to A4 categories, including policemen, being inoculated.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said uniformed personnel should be among the priorities in the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in June.