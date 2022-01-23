PNP logs 204 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to the Philippine National Police, the additional 204 PNP cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 47194.

Of these, 3151 were active.

Recoveries rose to 43917 with the additional 331 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 126, with no additional deaths reported.

The OCTA research group has said the Philippines remains at critical risk for COVID-19.

The Department of Health has particularly identified Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Central Luzon as belonging to a high-risk classification.

Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province and Northern Samar have been placed under a COVID-19 alert level 4 until Jan. 31.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3.