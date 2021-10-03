PNP logs 128 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 128 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 40,183.

Of these, 1978 are active.

Recoveries rose to 38086 with the additional 108 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 119, with no additional deaths reported.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar has said eight out of ten policemen have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 so far.

Eleazar received his first COVID-19 dose in June.