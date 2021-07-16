PNP COVID-19 total now at 29,203

(Eagle News) — Seventy-three more COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel.
According to recent Philippine National Police data, the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 29203.
Of these, 1366 were active.
Recoveries also rose to 27760 including the additional 93 ones.
The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 77, with no additional deaths reported.
COVID-19 vaccination of police personnel under the A4 category is ongoing.
President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police and the military should be among the priorities in the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive.
The police and the military are among the Philippines’ frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose.