PNP COVID-19 tally climbs to 41,531

(Eagle News) — Eighty-seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 41531.

Of these, 814 were active.

Recoveries rose to 40594, with the addition of 115 recoveries.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 123.

The PNP has said over 80 percent of the police force were fully vaccinated.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first dose in June.

