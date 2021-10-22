PNP COVID-19 tally climbs to 41,531

(Eagle News) — Eighty-seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.
The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 41531.
Of these, 814 were active.
Recoveries rose to 40594, with the addition of 115 recoveries.
No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 123.
The PNP has said over 80 percent of the police force were fully vaccinated.
PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first dose in June.