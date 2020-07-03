PNP COVID-19 cases reach 801; 386 recover

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has breached the 800 mark.

According to the PNP, the 801 confirmed COVID-19 cases was as of July 2, 6 p.m.

Over 300, or 386, have recovered, while nine have died.

PNP Chief Archie Gamboa has condoled with the kin of at least three Cebu policemen who died due to COVID-19.

So far, Cebu City is the only city that is under an enhanced community quarantine until July 15.

President Rodrigo Duterte sent Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to Cebu to oversee the COVID-19 response there, as he lamented what he said was the slow response of Cebuanos.

Cimatu subsequently placed at least 12 Cebu barangays under a strict lockdown.