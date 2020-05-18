PNP COVID-19 cases reach 234

(Eagle News) — The number of Philippine National Police personnel infected with COVID-19 has reached 234.

According to the PNP, the figure was as of Sunday, 6 p.m.

Of the number, 69 have recovered, while four have died.

The PNP said it had 705 probable cases, and 540 suspected ones.

The deployment of policemen to assist in checkpoints has continued despite the community quarantine in parts of the country since March.

The PNP has said there are places within Camp Crame that are allotted for the quarantine of possible COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, the National Capital Region Police Office announced one of its own recovered from COVID-19.