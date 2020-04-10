NCRPO announces one of its own has recovered from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Another member of the National Capital Region Police Office has recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019.

The NCRPO made the announcement in a recent statement.

According to the NCRPO, Patient No. 3 was confined at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for two weeks before he was discharged on Thursday.

“We celebrate with the family, friends, and loved ones of our comrade, Patient No. 3, for his recovery. We are proud of him for fighting a good fight,” NCRPO chief Debold Sinas said.

With the latest recovery, the NCRPO now has four COVID-19 recoveries.

“We are not COVID-resistant. As we head on to the frontline, the risks that we will be infected by this disease is high. Hence, we are strictly implementing precautionary measures,” Sinas said.

“This is our duty and we will carry on the task. So please, stay home to prevent the virus from spreading further,” he added.