PNP COVID-19 cases reach 1564

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has reached 1564.

Of the figure, which is as of 6 p.m. Monday, July 20, 608 have recovered while nine have died.

The PNP said there are 1604 suspected cases and 723 probable cases in its ranks.

At least three policemen based in Cebu have died due to the virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte had lamented what he said was the slow response of Cebuanos to the pandemic, and sent Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to oversee the COVID-19 response there.

In recent days, Cebu no longer figures in the list of areas where there are newly-announced COVID-19 cases.

Most of the newly-announced cases still come from Metro Manila, with 1237 of the 1521 COVID-19 cases announced on Monday, July 20, coming from there.