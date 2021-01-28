PNP COVID-19 cases reach 10,001; 28 more recover

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases among police personnel breached the 10,000 mark on Wednesday night after 45 additional cases were reported.

The Philippine National Police said of the 10,0001 total cases, 590 were active.

Twenty-eight additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total among police personnel to 9,383.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 28.

The government has said it was eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, thereby providing indirect protection to the rest.

The Food and Drug Administration has so far approved the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, while the issuance of other EUAs is underway.

The government has confirmed the entry of the UK COVID-19 virus variant strain in the Philippines after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He has since tested negative for COVID-19, the QC government said.

On Friday, health authorities confirmed the strain had been found in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.