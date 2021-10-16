PNP COVID-19 cases climb to 41,201

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel rose to 41,201 on Saturday, Oct. 16, after the Philippine National Police reported 58 more cases.

According to the PNP, of the total cases 941 were active.

Recoveries rose to 40138 with the addition of 139 new ones.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 122, with no additional deaths reported.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In previous speeches, President Rodrigo Duterte said uniformed personnel such as the military and the police should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

The PNP has said over 50 percent of the force was fully vaccinated.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar received his first COVID-19 dose in June.