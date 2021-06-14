PNP: Call center agent nabbed in Nueva Ecija buy-bust; over P2 million worth of shabu seized

(Eagle News) — A call center agent was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Nueva Ecija on Sunday, June 13, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also seized from Sheryl Santos, 43, were 345 grams of shabu worth P2,346,000 and other drug paraphernalia, after she sold one sachet of shabu to the police poseur-buyer in the operation in Barangay Aduas Norte in Cabanatuan around 3 a.m.

Also recovered from Santos were two digital weighing scales placed inside a brown hand bag and the buy-bust money, the PNP said.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Cabanatuan City Police Station.

Criminal charges are being prepared against her.

“I would like to commend and lauded the successful anti-illegal drugs operation of Cabanatuan City police personnel. Hindi tayo titigil at mas lalo pa nating palalakasin ang ating kampanya laban sa iligal na droga hangga’t hindi natin naikukulong ang mga gumagamit at nagbebenta nito alinsunod sa ating pinatutupad na Intensified Cleanliness Policy in the community (We won’t stop and we will all the more intensify our campaign against illegal drugs until all those who use and sell these are in jail according to our Intensified Cleanliness Policy in the community),” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.