PNP: 83 more police personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Eighty-three more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the development as of Tuesday night, the number of COVID-19 cases in their ranks rises to 2621.

Recoveries also rose to 1757 from the 1614 reported as of Monday night.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the total is still at 12.

Suspect cases are at 2152, and probable cases at 853.

So far, the Department of Health has reported over 139,000 COVID-19 cases in the country, with 68432 recoveries and 2312 deaths.