PNP: 102 areas in Metro Manila under granular lockdown

(Eagle News) — Over 5,000 households in Metro Manila are under a granular lockdown, Philippine National Police data showed on Friday, Oct. 22.

According to the data, the 5,043 households under lockdown have so far affected 18281 individuals.

The total number of households with the restrictions are located in 102 areas in 310 barangays.

Those under lockdown include 54 houses, 33 residential buildings, eight subdivisions and villages and one residential floor, the PNP said.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until the end of the month.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered unit commanders to ensure increased police visibility amid reports of observed complacency among some individuals following the easing of restrictions in the region.