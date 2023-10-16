PHOTOS: Stunning ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse captivates skygazers across the Americas

The moon begins to cross in front of the sun during the annular solar eclipse in Penonome, Panama, on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Luis Acosta / AFP)
TOPSHOT – The “Ring of Fire” effect caused during the annular solar eclipse is seen from Penonome, Panama, on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Luis Acosta / AFP)
TOPSHOT – The Moon crosses in front of the Sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, during an annular eclipse on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
The moon crosses in front of the sun during the annular solar eclipse as smoke haze from fires in the Amazon rainforest blankets the sky in Manaus, Amazonas State, northern Brazil, on October 14, 2023. Skygazers across the Americas turned their faces upwards Saturday for a rare celestial event: an annular solar eclipse. (Photo by Michael DANTAS / AFP)
The moon crosses in front of the sun during the annular solar eclipse at Mineirao Stadium, in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brasil, on October 14, 2023. Skygazers across the Americas turned their faces upwards Saturday for a rare celestial event: an annular solar eclipse. (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO / Douglas Magno / AFP)
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 14, 2023 shows, the Moon crossing in front of the Sun over Penonome, Panama, during an annular eclipse on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Luis Acosta / AFP)
People watch the annular solar eclipse at Mineirao Stadium, in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brasil, on October 14, 2023. Skygazers across the Americas turned their faces upwards Saturday for a rare celestial event: an annular solar eclipse. (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO / Douglas Magno / AFP)
The moon crosses in front of the sun during the annular solar eclipse in Caracas, on October 14, 2023. Skygazers across the Americas turned their faces upwards Saturday for a rare celestial event: an annular solar eclipse. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
People look at the image projected by a telescope during the annular solar eclipse in Caracas, on October 14, 2023. Skygazers across the Americas turned their faces upwards Saturday for a rare celestial event: an annular solar eclipse. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
People look at the image projected by a telescope during the annular solar eclipse in Caracas, on October 14, 2023. Skygazers across the Americas turned their faces upwards Saturday for a rare celestial event: an annular solar eclipse. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 14, 2023 shows, the Moon crosses in front of the Sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, during an annular eclipse on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)
The moon crosses in front of the sun during the annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, as seen from the Astronomical Observatory of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) in Tegucigalpa. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP)
This multi-exposure image shows the annular solar eclipse as seen from the Pierre & Marie Curie School in Managua on October 14, 2023. (Photo by OSWALDO RIVAS / AFP)
The moon crosses in front of the sun during the annular solar eclipse in Penonome, Panama, on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Luis Acosta / AFP)
The moon crosses in front of the sun during the annular solar eclipse in Penonome, Panama, on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Luis Acosta / AFP)

 