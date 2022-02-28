PHL records only 951 new Covid cases, first time this year that cases were below 1K

(Eagle News) – The Philippines recorded only 951 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, February 28, the first time this year that new virus cases were less than a thousand.

There were also more recoveries recorded, at 1,717, while 50 new deaths were also reported.

This brought the total number of active cases down to just 52,179 or 1.4 percent of total confirmed Covid-19 cases that reached more than 3.66 million since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Covid-19 positivity rate remained low at 5 percent.

Of the 52,179 total active cases, 91.4 percent are mild and asymptomatic cases.

Total Covid-19 recoveries in the country have reached more than 3.55 million or 97 percent of total confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Total Covid-19 fatalities have reached 56,451 or 1.54 percent of total virus cases since the pandemic began.

Covid-19 hospitalization rates continued to be in the low-risk category, both in the national level and in Metro Manila.

On Tuesday, March 1, Metro Manila or the National Capital Region will be de-escalated to the least restrictive Alert Level 1, along with 38 other areas in the country, because of decreasing new Covid cases, as well as low-risk numbers for health care utilization.

However, Malacanang stressed that minimum health protocols such as wearing of face masks and frequent handwashing would continue to be implemented despite the lowering of the alert level.

(Eagle News Service)