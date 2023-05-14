PHL posts 2,065 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 2000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, May 13.

The Department of Health said with the 2065 new cases, the active tally rose to 15527.

COVID-19 cases are now at 4113093.

The National Capital Region posted the highest number of new cases in the past two weeks with 8,699.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 4,610, Central Luzon with 1,485, Western Visayas with 1,034, and the Bicol Region with 714.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City had the highest number of new cases with 2,037.

It was followed by Cavite with 1,519, Rizal with 1,416, Manila with 989, and Laguna with 966.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 recovery tally also rose to 4,031,113.

The death toll is at 66,453.