PHL logs 1,363 more COVID-19 cases

8,246 more COVID-19 cases registered in Metro Manila in last 14 days, DOH data shows

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 1,363 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 13.

According to Department of Health data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 3721413.

Of these, 14,464 are active.

Of the regions, DOH data showed Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 8,246.

This was followed by Calabarzon with 3781, Western Visayas with 1569, Central Luzon with 1507, and Central Visayas with 750.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1703, followed by Cavite with 1379, and Manila with 1052.

Makati and Laguna followed suit, with 1027 and 862, respectively.

Recoveries rose to 3646309.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 60,640.

Earlier, the DOH said 79 more Omicron subvariant cases have been detected in the Philippines.