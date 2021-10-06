PHL COVID-19 tally rises to 2,622,917

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,622,917 on Wednesday, Oct. 6, after the Department of Health reported 9,868 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 112,807 were active.

Of these, 76.7 percent were mild, 13.9 percent were asymptomatic, 1.2 percent were critical, 2.8 percent were severe, and 5.49 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,471,482 with the addition of 133 recoveries.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 38,828.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4 until the end of the month.