PHL COVID-19 cases reach 471,526; 253 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country reached 471,526 on Tuesday, December 29, after the Department of Health reported 886 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total COVID-19 cases, 23348 or 5 percent were active.

Of these, 80 percent were mild, 10.6 percent asymptomatic, 5.9 percent critical, 3.1 percent severe, and 0.44 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 61, Pampanga with 58, Bulacan and Quezon City with 45 each, and Cavite with 37.

Recoveries climbed to 439016 with the addition of 253 others who recovered.

The death toll rose to 9162 including the 38 additional ones.

The DOH said it was eyeing vaccinating 50 to 60 percent of the population for herd immunity.

Among those prioritized in a COVID-19 national vaccination program are uniformed personnel.

In a speech this week, President Rodrigo Duterte said some soldiers had been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed they were select soldiers from the Presidential Security Group, noting this was necessary to ensure they continue fulfilling their duties of protecting the President.