PHL Arena records new biggest single-day number of recoveries released from a “We Heal as One Center”

Roque presents good news in Palace briefing

(Eagle News) — Malacanang said that almost 200 COVID-19 recoveries from the Philippine Arena quarantine facility over the weekend is considered the biggest single-day tally for recoveries released from a We Heal as One Center.

This “good news” was announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday, July 13, in the Palace’s regular press briefing.

“Pumunta naman po tayo sa konting good news. Ang We Heal as One Center Philippine Arena ay nagpauwi ng mga 200 mga pasyente na gumaling na po kahapon. Nagkaroon po ng sendoff ceremony at ito po ang pinakamalaking single-day tally na gumaling sa inilabas ng We Heal as One Center,” Roque said.

The Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) said that the survivors were “mostly overseas Filipino workers from the Middle East and Europe.”

Other survivors were members of the Philippine Coast Guard and other patients from Metro Manila.

The patients stayed at the 300 bed capacity We Heal As Once center at the Philippine Arena.

Before this, on June 20, the Philippine Arena also sent off 151 recoveries, considered then as the highest single day number of recoveries released from a We Heal As One center.

But last Sunday, July 12, the Philippine Arena topped its own record with the 180 new recoveries from the facility.

The send-off ceremony for the new recoveries on Sunday, July 13, was led by National Action Plan Against COVID-19 Deputy Chief Implementer Vince Dizon, Bureau of Quarantine Director and Facility Manager Dr. Roberto “Obet” Salvador Jr., Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac, and Department of National Defense (DND) Undersecretary Cesar Yano.

“Nakakataba ng puso na makitang umuwi ang ating mga kababayan sa kani-kanilang pamilya. Malaki ang pasasalamat namin sa ating medical frontliners na nag-alaga sa kanila para malagpasan ang pagsubok na ito. Patuloy din ang pagpupugay namin sa lahat ng frontliners na walang-tigil sa serbisyo para labanan ang COVID-19,” Dizon said.

“Buses were provided in transporting the survivors to their respective home destinations from the Philippine Arena facility,” the BCDA said in a statement.

The Philippine Arena is one of the quarantine facilities put up by the government in partnership with the private sector for patients who have mild or no symptoms.

As early as the first week of June, the Philippine Center also held a send-off ceremony for the COVID-19 survivors numbering around 80 then, which was considered at that time as the biggest single batch of recoveries released from a We Heal as One facility

The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) allowed the use of the Ciudad de Victoria complex where the Philippine Arena is located to help the Philippone government isolate and treat COVID-19 cases.

Mega swabbing testing centers for COVID-19 had also been set up at the Philippine Stadium near the Philippine Arena inside the Ciudad de Victoria complex.

