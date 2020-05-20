PHL gov’t conducts final inspection of mega-swabbing center at PHL Sports Stadium inside Ciudad de Victoria

(Eagle News) – The Philippine government conducted its final inspection on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, of the mega swabbing center at the Philippine Sports Stadium inside the Ciudad de Victoria compound in Bocaue Bulacan.

Once operational, the mega-swabbing center can accommodate up to 1,500 swab tests per day, which will make it the biggest mega swabbing facility in the country. The facility currently has 96 booths inside six swabbing tents.

It is targeted to assist in collecting swab specimens so that testing efforts will increase in the Greater Metro Manila area. It will be manned by around 400 volunteers from various government agencies.

It is one of four mega centers targeting the north sector of National Capital Region (NCR) and also Bulacan and Pampanga which are all under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

There are also plans to construct a molecular laboratory in the area for COVID-19 tests, according to officials.

The national task force for COVID-19 led by Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., and deputy chair Vince Dizon led the inspection of the swabbing center at the Philippine Sports Stadium, which is beside the Philippine Arena.

Also present during the inspection were Senator Manny Pacquiao and Maligaya Development Corporation (MDC) chief operating officer Atty. Glicerio “GP” Santos IV.

The government officials again thanked the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) for allowing the use of the Ciudad de Victoria compound, including the 20,000 seater Philippine Sports Stadium, as a mega swabbing facility.

Earlier, three mega tents had been constructed beside the Philippine Arena as “We Heal as One” quarantine center for suspected COVID-19 patients, including those exhibiting mild symptoms and the asymptomatic or those who have no symptoms.

Housing facilities have also been provided for health care workers and other front liners who will manage and treat the patients under quarantine and in isolation facilities.

There are currently more than 80 overseas Filipinos who had earlier been repatriated who are now in the said quarantine and isolation facilities inside Ciudad de Victoria.

(with a video report from Earlo Bringas, Eagle News Service)