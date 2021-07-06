PHL administers 12M COVID jab doses; 2.8M already fully vaccinated

Palace cites record achievement of administering 2 million doses in just 1 week

(Eagle News) – The total number of vaccinated individuals in the country reached 12 million on Tuesday, July 6, with 2.8 million receiving the full complete doses.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque cited the report given by the Department of Health

“As of today, narating na natin ang 12 million mark of doses administered,” he said. Malacanang said that of the 2.8 million fully vaccinated individuals, more than one million are frontline healthcare workers.

There were also 788,630 senior citizens who had been fully vaccinated. At least 897,719 persons with comorbidities have also been given the complete two doses of the vaccines.

Meanwhile, 26,109 economic frontliners have already been fully vaccinated, while 227 from the indigent population have also received the two doses.

Testing czar Secretary Vince Dizon said that in about a week the country was able to vaccinate two million vaccine doses. This was a very big achievement, he noted.

It was just last July 1 that the country was able to reach 11 million in COVID jabs administered. The Philippines administered 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of June 27.