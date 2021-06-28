Over 10M COVID jab doses already administered, with more than 2.5M fully vaccinated — Palace

Last 5 million doses administered just this June alone

(Eagle News) – The total COVID-19 vaccines administered in the Philippines reached more than 10 million as of Sunday, June 27, with those receiving the complete two doses at more than 2.5 million, Malacanang said.

In a press briefing on Monday, June 28, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that a total of 10,065,414 doses have so far been administered in the country.

Those who received just the first dose reached 7,538,128, while those who have completed the two doses were 2,527,286.

He said that a ceremonial vaccination on the 10 million jabs also happened in Valenzuela City on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the average daily administered doses in the last seven days were 236,867.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon, who also serves as the COVID-19 testing czar, noted that this June alone, the country was able to administer five million doses.

Dizon said that the first five million jabs were administered in a span of three months – which makes the fact that the next five million vaccine doses were administered only this June, very remarkable.

“Yung una nating limang milyon (vaccine doses administered) ay tatlong buwan. Itong sumunod nating limang milyon ay isang buwan lamang,” he said.

-Significant milestone-

Vaccine czar and NTF against COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., noted how this was a significant milestone.

The country was also able to administer 250,000 vaccine doses in a single day on the average, which means there were more than 1.5 million vaccine doses administered in a week.

“We have achieved a significant milestone … and we will make sure that the population protection can be achieved before year-end,” Galvez said.

The Philippines targets to achieve herd immunity by year-end with the vaccination of majority of the population.

However, Malacanang and the health experts still reminded the public not to be complacent and to still observe minimum health protocols even after being fully vaccinated, especially with the rise of more highly infectious variants, particularly the Delta variant that was first detected in India. This Delta variant is contributing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Australia and in other countries.

(Eagle News Service)