PHIVOLCS retains alert level 1 over Mayon with 3 rockfall events recorded in 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Three rockfall events were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, was the emission of sulfur dioxide.

PHIVOLCS said the last measured emission was at 143 tons on October 10.

It said this was “below baseline average.”

An inflation of the lower to middle slopes since July 2019, and an inflation from late 2019 to mid-2020 followed by a short-term deflation of the middle slopes since July show that overall, the Mayon edifice was “still inflated with respect to baseline parameters,” PHIVOLCS said.

It reminded the public that at alert level 1, the volcano was “at an abnormal condition.”

“Although this means that presently no magmatic eruption is imminent, it is strongly advised that the public refrain from entering the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit,” PHIVOLCS said.

Active stream and river channels and those identified as lahar-prone areas should also be avoided.

“PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.