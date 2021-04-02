PHIVOLCS monitors 269 volcanic quakes at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 2 stays

(Eagle News) — Over 200 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 269 volcanic quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 219 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to 37 minutes, 49 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes, and one volcano-tectonic earthquake.

There was a weak emission of steam-laden plumes at the main crater.

Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 1670 tons yesterday, April 1.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, a “very slow and steady inflation and expansion” of the Taal region since after the January 2020 eruption “may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

At alert level 2, it reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around (Taal Volcano Island).”

It reiterated the ban on the entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake should remain.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.