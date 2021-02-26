PHIVOLCS: 113 tremor episodes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 1 in place

(Eagle News) — Over 100 tremor episodes were reported at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 113 tremor episodes lasted for one to 34 minutes.

“Despite these, only weak steam-laden plumes were emitted by fumarolic activity at the vents of the main crater” of the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said temperature highs of 74.6°C and a pH of 1.59 were last measured from the main crater lake on Feb. 18 and 12, respectively.

A slight deflation around the main crater was monitored since October 2020 “but overall, very slow and steady inflation of the Taal region has been recorded by continuous GPS data after the eruption,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, at alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

PHIVOLCS reiterated the ban on the entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.