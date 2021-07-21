PCG rescues two fishermen off Batangas after motorbanca capsizes

(Eagle News) — Authorities rescued two fishermen off Batangas after the motorbanca they were on capsized due to strong waves and winds, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Wednesday, July 21.

According to the PCG, the rescue in the waters off Cape Santiago Light Station in Calatagan was launched following information from the Vessel Traffic Monitoring System (VTMS) in Batangas about a capsized motorbanca.

The PCG said a search and rescue team was deployed on board Coast Guard aluminum boat, AB-179.

“Despite the strong waves and wind condition prevailing in the area, the SAR team was able to find and rescue the two fishermen,” PCG Station Batangas Commander Captain Geronimo Tuvilla said.

The rescued fishermen were brought back to safety and assessed for any health issues.

They were returned to their families, while their capsized motorbanca was towed back to shore.

“We also reminded them to prioritize their personal safety by not venturing into sea during bad weather and/or sea conditions,” Tuvilla said.