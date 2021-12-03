PCG rescues six people from half-submerged motorbanca off Bohol

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard has rescued six people from a half-submerged motorbanca off Bohol waters.

According to the PCG, the two passengers and four crew members of MBCA Whener James, whom it did not identify, had encountered strong winds and big waves on its way to Port of Pitogo in President Carlos P. Garcia in the province on December 2.

The PCG said the motorbanca had departed from Port of Ubay.

The waves and the winds damaged the bow portion of the motorbanca’s starboard side causing half of the vessel to sink in Lapinig Piñahon, Ubay.

The rescued individuals were in good physical condition when brought to the shoreline of Barangay Sentinela, the PCG said.