PCG rescues four fishermen off Palawan waters

The PCG rescued four fishermen off Palawan waters, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday, Nov. 16./PCG/

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard rescued four fishermen from a half-submerged motorbanca in Palawan, the PCG said on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

According to the PCG, the four had departed from Puerto Princesa City to conduct a fishing venture  off Seven Lines when they lost the boat rudder and were hit by huge waves.

The rescued individuals were ferried to Barangay Tagpait Wharf.

Meanwhile, their relatives assisted in towing the motorbanca for needed repairs.

“The rescued individuals were in good physical condition when they were turned over to their families,” the PCG said.

 

