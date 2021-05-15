PCG rescues 2 DOH personnel, 4 others transporting COVID-19 vaccines after boat carrying them capsizes off Quezon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard rescued six individuals transporting COVID-19 vaccines off Quezon after their boat capsized on Friday, May 14.

In a statement, the PCG said the service boat of the Department of Agriculture capsized approximately 100 meters away from the shoreline of Barangay Ungos, Real, Quezon at 7:55 a.m., after it accidentally hit a concrete post.

The two Department of Health personnel, two police officers of the Municipal Police Station in Polillo, the boat captain, and the motorman were rescued around 8:30 a.m. and were declared in good physical condition. .

“Upon settling down, the two DOH personnel made proper coordination with their respective unit to check the condition of the COVID-19 vaccines and conduct appropriate measures,” the PCG said.