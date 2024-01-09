PBBM: 177 police officers in Metro Manila charged with drug-related offenses

(Eagle News) — Over 100 police officers–or 177—have been charged with drug-related offenses in Metro Manila, President Bongbong Marcos said.

In a video message, the President said the government was “now pursuing 151,818 court cases by the DOJ (Department of Justice) in 2022, to 2023 with 121,582, naikulong na.”

According to the chief executive, the numbers show an improvement in the government’s fight against illegal drugs.

“Pinaganda talaga natin ang komunidad natin, pinapaganda talaga natin ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan, at iniiwas natin ang mga kabataan natin diyan sa pagpasok sa lifestyle ng drug-taking,” he said.

P10.41 billion worth of illegal drugs have been confiscated from January to December 2023, while 27,000 barangays have been cleared of illegal drugs, according to data from the government.

The Philippine National Police earlier said it also arrested 56,495 suspects after conducting more than 44,000 anti-illegal drug operations.