Pampanga cop who shot teen faces raps

(Eagle News) — Charges have been filed against an intelligence police officer who reportedly shot and killed a 19-year-old teenager who allegedly pinned the officer to the ground on Saturday, Nov. 20, after being told to wear a face mask while in public.

According to the Philippine National Police, criminal charges have been filed against PCpl Alvin Pastorin, 33, of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, following the death of Abelardo Vasquez, 19.

PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos has said an administrative investigation was also ongoing.

Pastorin is currently detained at the Bacolor Municipal Police Station.

“I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the bereaved family of Mr. Vasquez and assure them that justice will be served following the due process of the law,” Carlos said.

According to the PNP, based on the Bacolor PNP’s investigation, the shooting took place after Pastorin confronted the victim with his companions who were not wearing face masks.

A witness said the victim called for backup from his relatives who were having a drinking session at home.

When Pastorin decided to go back to his vehicle, he was pelted with rocks and stones by the group, the PNP said.