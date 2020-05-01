Palace says religious and work gatherings still banned nationwide as part of quarantine protocols

(Eagle News) – Malacanang said that religious and work gatherings are still prohibited under the general community quarantine that took effect today, Friday, May 1, until May 15.

This was after the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) recalling its earlier announcement that it was allowing religious and work gatherings as long as there is a strict physical distancing of at least two meters between those attending such events.

Presidential Spokesoperson Harry Roque said that in the latest IATF meeting this day, the task force decided to still ban religious gatherings as well as work gatherings nationwide, in GCQ areas.

Mass gatherings have also been prohibited since the start of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Luzon which was extended to May 15 in selected areas still with high COVID-19 cases. Other high COVID-19 areas in Visayas and Mindanao were also placed on ECQ.

-Guidelines again revised after LGUs’ complaints-

Roque said the IATF recognized the complaints aired by local government units that have raised their concerns about the difficulty of monitoring religious gatherings on whether they are complying with the physical distancing and other requirements.

“Alinsunod po sa mga reklamo na natanggap na nanggaling po sa mga lokal na opisyal na imposible daw pong ma-implement iyong social distancing sa religious meeting at saka sa mga work gatherings ay nabago na po ang guidelines, bumalik po tayo doon sa rules under ECQ. Bawal pa rin po ang work gatherings, bawal pa rin po ang pagtitipon for religious activities, maski po sa ilalim tayo ng GCQ,” he said in an announcement during the Laging Handa press briefing on May 1.

“Uulitin ko po: pinakinggan po ng IATF ang tawag ng mga lokal na opisyales at ipinagbabawal po muli ang mga work gatherings at mga religious activities sa mga areas covered by GCQ,” he said.

-Religious groups again consulted-

Roque explained that they have again consulted various religious organizations since yesterday, Thursday, on this issue.

He said that the groups had agreed with the government’s decision to still prohibit such mass gatherings in the interest of public health.

“At nagkaroon naman po ng impormasyon, na nakonsulta na po natin mula kahapon hanggang ngayon ang halos lahat po ng mga relihiyon – ang mga Muslim, ang mga Kristiyano, Protestante, Iglesia Ni Cristo – lahat halos po nakonsulta na at sang-ayon naman sila na kinakailangan pangangalagaan muna ang kalusugan ng mga nanampalataya. So, sang-ayon po sila na huwag munang ituloy ang mga religious meetings habang tayo po ay mayroong GCQ,” the Palace spokesperson said.

“So alam ko po marami sa atin gusto nang sumamba sa simbahan, pero sa ngayon po, ipinagbabawal pa po natin muli iyan,” he said.

Roque explained that the IATF had also noted that there were alternative means using the internet or through radio and television broadcast that could be used by reglious groups to hold worship services.

“At sabi naman po doon sa IATF meeting, marami naman pong mga alternatibo ngayon halos lahat po ng pananampalataya ay nasa internet at di naman kaya ay sa radyo o di naman kaya sa telebisyon o di naman kaya sa personal na relasyon sa ating Panginoon,” he said.

The Palace spokesperson also noted that physical distancing in Muslim worship services would be hard if not impossible based on the admission of some Muslum leaders themselves, especially in the observance of Hajj.

“So iyon lang po ang aking anunsiyo para po iyong mga nagpaplano na magpulong ngayon lalo na iyong mga nag-o-observe po ng Hajj, ang sabi po ng isang Mayor… ng Governor po pala ho ng Lanao, talagang imposible daw po ang social distancing kapag samba sa Muslim lalo na po ngayong Hajj dahil shoulder to shoulder po talaga ang pagsasamba.,” Roque said.

“So, para po maiwasan nga ang pagkalat ng COVID-19, ipinagbabawal po muna sa ngayon ang mga religious gatherings; sana po malinaw iyan,” he said.

Those areas in the country that are not under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) are considered under general community quarantine or GCQ starting today, Friday, May 1 until May 15.

Those areas under ECQ where strict lockdown and stay-at-home protocols are still being implemented are the following: National Capital Region; Region 3 (Central Luzon) except Aurora; Region 4-A (Calabarzon); Pangasinan; Benguet; Iloilo province; Iloilo City; Cebu province; Cebu City; City of Bacolod; City of Davao.

