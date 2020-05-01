Decision on religious gatherings with strict physical distancing in GCQ areas referred back to IATF

Roque appeals for public’s understanding as decision put on hold until further study

(Eagle News Service) — Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) would still further study the earlier announced decision allowing the holding of religious gatherings provided that there is a two-meter physical distancing between attendees.

Roque said that this revision of protocols for areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) is put on hold for now, Friday, May 1, the supposed start of the “new normal” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Palace spokesperson asked for understanding from the public as he stressed that the protests and complaints from the local government units (LGUs) were “valid” as religious gatherings were among the many sources of coronavirus transmission worldwide.

He said that the Palace had received numerous calls from various LGUs , as well as from other legislators.

Roque said that this concern on religious gatherings had already been tabled for today’s meeting by the IATF.

Earlier, on April 30, the Palace had announced that the IATF and even the Office of the President had already approved the recommendation allowing the holding of religious gatherings with strict physical distancing among members or attendees of such events in GCQ areas.

In the recommendation, the religious gatherings would be allowed “as long as strict social distancing, defined as the strict maintenance of (a distance of) at least two meters (is maintained) between and among those attending, and the mandatory wearing of face mask, face shield, or other facial protective equipment by attendees, is maintained during the entirety of the event.”

Roque said that LGUs and other lawmakers had pointed out that local governments cannot monitor if this is being complied with inside religious establishments such as mosques, churches and similar religious facilities.

Those areas in the country that are not under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) are considered under general community quarantine or GCQ starting today, Friday, May 1 until May 15.

Those areas under ECQ where strict lockdown and stay-at-home protocols are still being implemented are the following: National Capital Region; Region 3 (Central Luzon) except Aurora; Region 4-A (Calabarzon); Pangasinan; Benguet; Iloilo province; Iloilo City; Cebu province; Cebu City; City of Bacolod; City of Davao.

