PAGASA: Trough of LPA affecting Mindanao

Luzon also affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the trough of a low pressure area is also affecting Mindanao.

As a result, SOCCSKSARGEN, Caraga, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times intense rains are possible.

Central Visayas, Southern Leyte, and the rest of Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies and light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains while the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

According to the weather bureau,

the rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.