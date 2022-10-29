PAGASA monitoring tropical depression outside PAR

Weather bureau says tropical depression may enter PAR on Monday or Tuesday

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

This was apart from Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng,” which has prompted the raising of tropical cyclone wind signals over parts of Luzon and Visayas.

“Paeng,” as of Saturday, Oct. 29, is crossing Marinduque.

According to the weather bureau, the center of the tropical depression is so far estimated 1495 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 km/h near the center, with a gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

It is moving west northwest at 15 km/h.

PAGASA said the tropical depression is forecast to move very slowly in a westward direction, before gradually accelerating towards the Philippines.

The weather bureau said the tropical depression may enter PAR on Monday or Tuesday.

The tropical cyclone is forecast to remain a tropical depression until Wednesday, when, PAGASA said, it is likely to weaken into a low pressure area.