PAGASA monitoring LPA off Guiuan, Eastern Samar

Tropical depression off Itbayat, Batanes outside PAR also being monitored

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

According to the weather bureau, a tropical depression was also spotted 665 kilometers west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said the tropical depression is moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph.

So far, the weather bureau said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Visayas, Bicol Region, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Flashfloods or landslides are possible due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.